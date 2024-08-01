Aug 01, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Hello and welcome to BD's third quarter fiscal 2024 earnings conference call. At the request of BD, today's call is being recorded and will be available for replay on BD's investor relations website at investors.bd.com or by phone at 800-839-2385 for domestic calls and area code +1 402-220-7203 for international calls. (Operator Instructions)
I will now turn the call over to Greg Rodetis, Senior Vice President, Treasurer, and Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Greg Rodetis - Becton Dickinson and Co - Senior Vice President, Treasurer & Head of Investor Relations
Good morning and welcome to BD's earnings call. I'm Greg Rodetis, Senior Vice President, Treasurer, and Head of Investor Relations. Thank you for joining us. This call is being made available via audio webcast at bd.com. Earlier this morning, BD released its results for the third quarter of fiscal 2024. The press release and presentation can be accessed on the IR website at investors.bd.com.
Leading today's call are Tom Polen, BD's Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and
Q3 2024 Becton Dickinson and Co Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 01, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...