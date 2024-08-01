Aug 01, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Editor



Please stand by for streaming text.



Operator



Earnings Call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Jane oil, Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Development. Please go ahead.



Jane Wu - Aptiv PLC - VP of IR & Corporate Development and Treasurer



Thank you, gentlemen. Good morning, and thank you for joining us this second quarter 2024 earnings conference call. The press release and related tables, along with the slide presentation can be found on the Investor Relations portion of our website at amtd.com sales review.



Our financials exclude amortization, restructuring and other special items, and we'll address yes, the continuing operations of active. The reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP measures for our second quarter results as well as our 2024 outlook are included at the back of the slide presentation and the earnings press release.



During today's call, we will be providing certain forward-looking information that reflects