Q2 2024 Wayfair Inc Earnings Call Transcript

James Lamb - Wayfair Inc - Head, Investor Relations



Good morning and thank you for joining us today. We will review our second quarter 2024 results. With me are Niraj Shah, Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Chairman; Steve Conine, Co-Founder and Co-Chairman; and Kate Gulliver, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Administrative Officer. We will all be available for Q&A following today's prepared remarks.



I would like to remind you that our call today will consist of forward-looking statements, including but not limited to those regarding our future prospects, business strategies, industry trends and our financial