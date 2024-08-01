Q2 2024 Shake Shack Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 01, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings. Welcome to Shake Shack's Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this conference is being recorded.



I will now turn the conference over to Michael Oriolo, Vice President, FP&A and Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.



Michael Oriolo - Shake Shack Inc - Vice President - FP&A and Investor Relations



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Joining me for Shake Shack's conference call is our CEO, Rob Lynch; and CFO, Kate Fogertey.



During today's call, we will discuss non-GAAP financial measures, which we believe can be useful in evaluating our performance. The presentation of this additional information should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations to comparable GAAP measures are available in our earnings release and the financial details section of our shareholder letter.



Some of today's statements may be forward-looking, and actual results may differ materially due to a number of risks and uncertainties,