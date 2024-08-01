Q2 2024 Ingersoll Rand Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 01, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Editor



Please stand by for streaming text.



Operator



Welcome to the Ingersoll Rand second-quarter 2024 earnings call. (Operator Instructions) I will now turn the call over to Matthew for Vice President of Investor Relations. You may begin your conference.



Matthew Fort - Ingersoll Rand Inc - Vice President, Investor Relations



Thank you, and welcome to the Ingersoll Rand 2024 second quarter earnings call by Matthew for Vice President of Investor Relations. And joining me this morning are subject a little Chairman and CEO, and David Kinney, Chief Financial Officer. We issued our earnings release and presentation yesterday, and we since these during the call, both are available on the Investor Relations section of our website. In addition, a replay of this conference call will be available later today.



Before we start, I wanted to remind everyone that certain statements on this call are forward-looking in nature and are subject to risks and uncertainties discussed in our previous SEC filings. Please review the forward-looking