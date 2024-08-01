Q2 2024 Moderna Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 01, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Lavina Talukdar - Moderna Inc - IR



Thank you, Kevin. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us on today's call to discuss Moderna's second-quarter 2024 financial results and business update. You can access the press release issued this morning as well as the slides that we'll be reviewing by going to the Investors section of our website.



On today's call are StÃ©phane Bancel, our Chief Executive Officer; Jamey Mock, our Chief Financial Officer; and Stephen Hoge, our President.



Before we begin, please note that this conference call will include forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.