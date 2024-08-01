Q2 2024 EPR Properties Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 01, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Q2 2024 EPR Properties Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference call is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Brian Moriarty, Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications. Please go ahead.



Brian Moriarty - EPR Properties - Senior Vice President - Corporate Communications



All right. Thank you. Thanks for joining us today for our second quarter 2024 earnings call and webcast. Participants on today's call are Greg Silvers, Chairman and CEO; Greg Zimmerman, Executive Vice President and CIO; and Mark Peterson, Executive Vice President and CFO.



I'll start the call by informing you that this call may include forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995, identified by such words as will be, intend, continue, believe, may, expect, hope, anticipate, or other comparable terms.



The company's actual financial condition and the results of