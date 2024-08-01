Aug 01, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT
Peter Zaffino - American International Group Inc - Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer
(audio in progress) -- And our North America and international leaders, Don Bailey and John Hancock will join us for the Q&A portion of the call.
Our prepared remarks have a lot of detail, particularly related to our deconsolidation of coverage. We intend to provide ample time for Q&A.
I want to start with highlights of our outstanding second quarter performance. As Quintin mentioned at the beginning of the call, all figures I will reference today will be on a comparable basis, excluding the impact of Validus Re and corporate services, unless otherwise noted, in order to provide a clearer view of our underlying profit. Adjusted after-tax income was 775 million or $1.16 per diluted share, representing a 38% increase in earnings per share year over year, driven by strong organic growth, a continuation of our very strong underwriting performance, ongoing expense discipline, volatility containment and a decrease in shares outstanding. General Insurance net premiums written grew 7%, led
Q2 2024 American International Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 01, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...