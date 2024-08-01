Aug 01, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Peter Zaffino - American International Group Inc - Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer



(audio in progress) -- And our North America and international leaders, Don Bailey and John Hancock will join us for the Q&A portion of the call.



Our prepared remarks have a lot of detail, particularly related to our deconsolidation of coverage. We intend to provide ample time for Q&A.



I want to start with highlights of our outstanding second quarter performance. As Quintin mentioned at the beginning of the call, all figures I will reference today will be on a comparable basis, excluding the impact of Validus Re and corporate services, unless otherwise noted, in order to provide a clearer view of our underlying profit. Adjusted after-tax income was 775 million or $1.16 per diluted share, representing a 38% increase in earnings per share year over year, driven by strong organic growth, a continuation of our very strong underwriting performance, ongoing expense discipline, volatility containment and a decrease in shares outstanding. General Insurance net premiums written grew 7%, led