Q2 2024 Thomson Reuters Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 01, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Gary Elftman Bisbee - Thomson Reuters Corporation - Head of IR



Thank you, Melinda. Good morning and thank you, everybody, for joining us today for our second quarter 2024 earnings call. I'm joined today by our CEO, Steve Hasker; and our CFO, Mike Eastwood, each of whom will discuss our results and take your questions following their remarks. To enable us to get through as many questions as possible, we would appreciate it if you'd limit yourself to one question and one follow-up each when we open the phone lines.



Throughout today's presentation, when we compare performance period-on-period, we discuss revenue growth before currency as well as on an organic basis. We believe this provides the best basis to measure the underlying performance of our business. Today's presentation contains forward-looking statements and non-IFRS