Q2 2024 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 01, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Regeneron Pharmaceuticals second-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. My name is Shannon, and I will be your operator for today's call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference call is being recorded.



I will now turn the call over to Ryan Crowe, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations. You may begin.



Ryan Crowe - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Strategic Analysis



Thank you, Shannon. Good morning, good afternoon and good evening to everyone listening around the world. Thank you for your interest in Regeneron and welcome to our second quarter 2024 earnings conference call. An archive and transcript of this call will be available on the Regeneron Investor Relations website shortly after the call ends.



Joining me on today's call are Dr. Leonard Schleifer, Board Co-Chair, Co-Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer; Dr. George Yancopoulos, Board Co-Chair, Co-Founder, President and Chief Scientific Officer; Marion McCourt, Executive Vice President of Commercial;