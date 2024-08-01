Q2 2024 Omnicell Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 01, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and thank you for standing by. My name is Aaron, and I will be your conference operator for today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Omnicell second-quarter 2024 financial results Call. [Operator Instructions]



With that, I would like to turn the call over to Kathleen Nemeth, Senior Vice President.



Kathleen Nemeth - Omnicell Inc - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations



Good morning, and welcome to the Omnical Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call. On the call with me today are Randall Lipps, Omnicell Chairman, President, CEO and Founder; Nchacha Etta, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. This call will contain forward-looking statements including statements related to financial projections or performance or other statements regarding Omnicell's plans, strategy, objectives, goals, expectations, planned investments, expense management, product, services or solutions, results of our holistic review initiative, our ability to deliver more consistent performance and drive long-term success