Aug 01, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Okay. Thank you for standing by and welcome to the Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Second Quarter 2020 for a conference call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode and after the speakers' presentation, there will be a Q&A session. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn to hand the conference over to the company for their remarks. Please go ahead.
Christine Lindenboom - Alnylam Phramaceuticals, Inc. - SVP of IR, Corporate COmmunications
Good morning. I'm Christine Lindenboom, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications at Alnylam. With me today are Yvonne Greenstreet, Chief Executive Officer; Tolga Tanguler, Chief Commercial Officer; Pushkal Garg, Chief Medical Officer; and Jeff Poulton, Chief Financial Officer.
For those of you participating via conference call, the accompanying slides can be accessed by going to the Events section of the Investors page of our website, investors dot alnylam.com/events during today's call, as outlined on slide 2 of and will offer
Q2 2024 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 01, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...