Aug 01, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT
Erinn Murphy - Crocs Inc - SVP, IR and Corporate Strategy
For the Safe Harbor provisions of the federal securities laws. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our strategy, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions, including our financial outlook. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially.
Please refer to our quarterly report on Form 10-Q and other reports filed with the SEC for more information on these risks and uncertainties.
Certain financial metrics that we refer to as adjusted or non-GAAP are non-GAAP measures. A reconciliation of these amounts to their GAAP counterparts is contained in the press release we issued earlier this morning. All revenue growth rates will be cited on a constant currency basis, unless otherwise stated at this time,
I'll turn the call over to Andrew Rees, Crocs, Inc. Chief Executive Officer.
Andrew Rees - Crocs Inc - CEO
Thank you, Erinn, and
Q2 2024 Crocs Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 01, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...