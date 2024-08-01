Q2 2024 NFI Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 01, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the NFI 2024 Q2 financial results conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Stephen King, Vice President, Strategy, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Stephen King - NFI Group Inc. - Investor Relations



Thank you, Sean. Good morning, everyone. Joining me today are Paul Soubry, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Brian Dewsnup, our Executive Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer. On today's call, Paul and Brian will provide an update on our second-quarter results, including significant year-over-year improvement across our financial metrics and provide an update on the operating environment, market demand, and our outlook.



This call is being recorded, and a replay will be made available shortly. We will be using a presentation that can be found in the Investors section of our website. While we will be moving the slides via the webcast link,