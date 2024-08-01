Q2 2024 PBF Energy Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 01, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Colin Murray - PBF Energy Inc - Vice President, Investor Relations



Thank you, Savannah. Good morning, and welcome to today's call.



With me today are Matt Lucey, our President and CEO; Karen Davis, our CFO; and several other members of our management team. Copies of today's earnings release and our 10-Q filing, including supplemental information, are available on our website.



