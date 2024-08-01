Aug 01, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, and welcome to Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc., second-quarter ended June 30, 2024 earnings conference call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded on Thursday, August 1, 2024.
I'll now turn the call over to Ms. Cami VanHorn, Head of Investor Relations.
Cami VanHorn - Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc - Head of Investor Relations
Thank you. Before we begin today's call, I would like to remind our listeners that remarks made during the call may contain forward-looking statements. Statements other than statements of historical facts made during this call may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties.
Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Q2 2024 Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 01, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...