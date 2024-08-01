Q2 2024 Iron Mountain Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 01, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Gillian Tiltman - Iron Mountain Inc - SVP and Head of Investor Relations



Good morning and welcome to our second quarter 2024 earnings conference call. On today's call, we'll refer to materials available on our Investor Relations website. We are joined here today by Will Meaney, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Barry Hytinen, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. After prepared remarks, we'll open up the lines for Q&A.



Today's earnings materials contain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our expectations. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. Please refer to today's earnings materials, the safe harbor language on slide 2 and our quarterly report on Form 10-Q