Q2 2024 NCS Multistage Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 01, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the second-quarter 2024 NCS Multistage earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.



I would like now to turn the conference over to Mike Morrison, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.



Michael Morrison - NCS Multistage Holdings Inc - Chief Financial Officer



Thank you, Michelle, and thank you for joining the NCS Multistage second-quarter 2024 conference call. Our call today will be led by our CEO, Ryan Hummer, and I will also provide comments.



I want to remind listeners that some of today's comments include forward-looking statements, such as our financial guidance and comments regarding our future expectations for financial results and business operations. These statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from any expectation expressed herein. Please refer to our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and our latest SEC filings for risk factors and