Q2 2024 Altice USA Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 01, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Altice USA Q2 2024 Results Conference Call and Webcast. If anyone should require operator assistance, please press star zero on your telephone keypad question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. You may be placed in the question queue at any time by pressing star one on your telephone keypad. We ask you please ask one question and one follow-up to return to the queue. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to Sarah Freeman, investor relations Please go ahead, Sara.



Sarah Freedman - Altice USA Inc - Investor Relations



Hello, and welcome to the LP units and a Q2 2021 Earnings Call. We are joined today by Altice USA's Chairman and CEO, Essentis, Matthew and CFO, Mark Serada, which together will take you through the presentation and then be available for questions.



As today's presentation may contain forward-looking statements, please carefully review the section titled forward-looking statements on Slide 2. Now turning over to Dennis to begin.



