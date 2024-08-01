Q2 2024 SolarWinds Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 01, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by. My name is Alex, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the solar wind 2024 second quarter earnings call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question and answer session. If you would like to ask a question during this time, simply press star followed by a number one on your telephone keypad. If you would like to withdraw your question, press star one again I would now like to turn the call over to you, Tim Karaca, Group Vice President Finance. Please go ahead.



Tim Karaca - SolarWinds Corporation - Group VP, Finance



Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the SolarWinds Second Quarter 2024 earnings call. With me today are Sudhakar Ramakrishna, our President and CEO, and Bart Carlson, our CFO. Following our prepared remarks, we will have a question and answer session this call is being simultaneously webcast on our Investor Relations website at investors dot solarwinds.com. You can also find our