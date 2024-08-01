Q1 2025 Allegro Microsystems Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 01, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Good morning and welcome to Allegro Microsystems First Quarter Fiscal 2025 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to Jalene Hoover, Vice President of Investor Relations, and Corporate Communications for Allegro Microsystems. Please go ahead.
Jalene Hoover - Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. - VP of IR
Thank you, Steve. Good morning, and thank you for joining us today to discuss Allegro's First Fiscal Quarter 2025 results. I'm joined today by Allegro's President and Chief Executive Officer, Vineet Nargolwala and Allegro's Chief Financial Officer, Derek D'Antilio. Derek will provide highlights of our business review our quarterly financial performance and share our second quarter outlook.
We will follow our prepared remarks with a Q&A session. Our earnings release and prepared remarks include certain non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures that are discussed today are not intended to replace or be a substitute for our GAAP
