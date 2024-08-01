Q2 2024 Kimco Realty Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 01, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



(Operator instructions) Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to David Bujnicki, Senior Vice President and Investor Relations strategy. Please go ahead.



David Bujnicki - Kimco Realty Corp - Investor Relations



Good morning, and thank you for joining Kimco's quarterly earnings call. The Kimco management team participating on the call today include Conor Flynn, Kimco's CEO; Ross Cooper President and Chief Investment Officer; Glenn Cohen, our CFO; Dave Jamieson, Kimco's Chief Operating Officer, as well as other members of our executive team that are also available to answer questions during the call.



As a reminder, statements made during the course of this call may be deemed forward-looking, and it is important to note that the Company's actual results could differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors, please refer to the Company's SEC filings that address such factors during this presentation, management may make