Aug 01, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
(Operator instructions) Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to David Bujnicki, Senior Vice President and Investor Relations strategy. Please go ahead.
David Bujnicki - Kimco Realty Corp - Investor Relations
Good morning, and thank you for joining Kimco's quarterly earnings call. The Kimco management team participating on the call today include Conor Flynn, Kimco's CEO; Ross Cooper President and Chief Investment Officer; Glenn Cohen, our CFO; Dave Jamieson, Kimco's Chief Operating Officer, as well as other members of our executive team that are also available to answer questions during the call.
As a reminder, statements made during the course of this call may be deemed forward-looking, and it is important to note that the Company's actual results could differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors, please refer to the Company's SEC filings that address such factors during this presentation, management may make
Q2 2024 Kimco Realty Corp Earnings Call Transcript
