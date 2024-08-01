Q2 2024 Arbutus Biopharma Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 01, 2024 / 12:45PM GMT

Lisa Caperelli - Arbutus Biopharma Corp - Vice President of Investor Relations



Thank you, Jill. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining Arbutus second quarter 2024 financial results and corporate update call. Joining me today from the Arbutus Executive Team are Michael McElhaugh, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Karen Sims, Chief Medical Officer; David Hastings, Chief Financial Officer; and Dr. Mike Sofia, Chief Scientific Officer.



Mike McElhaugh will begin with a corporate update, followed by Karen, who will review our ongoing clinical programs. Dave will then provide a review of the company's second quarter 2024 financial results. After our prepared remarks