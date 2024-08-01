Q2 2024 Pilgrims Pride Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 01, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, and welcome to the Second Quarter of 2024 Pilgrim's Pride Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. (Operator Instructions) At the company's request, this call is being recorded. Please note that the slides referenced during today's call are available for download from the Investors section of the company's website at www.pilgrims.com. After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions.
I would now like to turn the conference call over to Andrew Rojeski, Head of Strategy, Investor Relations and Sustainability for Pilgrim's Pride.
Andy Rojeski - Pilgrims Pride Corp - IR Contact Officer
Good morning, and thank you for joining us today as we review our operating and financial results for the second quarter ended on June 30, 2024. Yesterday afternoon, we issued a press release providing an overview of our financial performance for the quarter, including a reconciliation of any non-GAAP measures we may discuss. A copy of the release is available on our website
