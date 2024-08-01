Q2 2024 Acadia Healthcare Company Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 01, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day and welcome to Acadia Healthcare second quarter of 2024 earnings call. (Operator Instructions) Also, please be aware that today's call is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the call over to Patrick Feeley, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Patrick Feeley - Acadia Healthcare Company Inc - SVP, Investor Relations



Thank you and good morning. Yesterday after the market closed, we issued a press release announcing our second quarter 2024 financial results. This press release can be found in the Investor Relations section of the acadiahealthcare.com website. Here with me today to discuss the results are Chris Hunter, Chief Executive Officer, and Heather Dixon, Chief Financial Officer.



To the extent any non-GAAP financial measure is discussed in today's call, you will also find a reconciliation of that measure to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated according to GAAP in the press release that is posted on our website.



This conference call may contain forward-looking statements within the