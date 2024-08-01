Q2 2024 Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 01, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Sturm Ruger Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Chris Killoy, President and CEO. Please go ahead.



Christopher Killoy - Sturm Ruger & Company Inc - President, Chief Executive Officer, Director



Good morning, and welcome to the Sturm Ruger & Company second quarter 2024 conference call. I'll ask Patricia Shepard, our Deputy General Counsel to read the caution on forward-looking statements. Tom Dineen, our Chief Financial Officer, will then give an overview of the second quarter 2024 financial results. And then I will discuss our operations and the market. After that, we'll get to your questions. Pat.



Patricia Shepard - Sturm Ruger & Company Inc - Deputy General Counsel



Thanks, Chris. I just want to remind everyone that statements made in the course of this meeting that state the company's or management's