Q2 2024 Allstate Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Brent Vandermause - Allstate Corp - Head of IR



Thank you, Jonathan, and good morning. Welcome to all states Second Quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Yesterday, Following the close of market, we issued our news release and investor supplement filed our 10 Q and posted related material on our website at allstatesinvestors.com. Our management team will provide perspective on our strategy and an update on our results.



After prepared remarks, we will have a question and answer session. As noted on the first slide of the presentation, our discussion will contain non-GAAP measures for which there are reconciliations in the news release and investor supplement and forward