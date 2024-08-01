Q2 2024 Enviri Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 01, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Dave Martin - Enviri Corp - Vice President of Investor Relations



Thank you, Tasha, and welcome to everyone joining us this morning. I'm Dave Martin from Enviri. With me today is Nick Grasberger, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Tom Vadaketh, our Senior Vice President and CFO.



This morning, we will discuss our results for the second quarter