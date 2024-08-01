Aug 01, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, please remain holding. The conference will begin momentarily. Again, please remain holding. The conference will begin momentarily.
A good morning and good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen.
Welcome to the Eversource Energy Q2 2024 earnings call. My name is Nikita, and I will be your moderator for today's call. All lines will be muted and a presentation portion of the call with the opportunity for questions and answers at the end. If you would like to ask a question, please press star one on your telephone keypad. I would now like to pass the conference over to your host, Matthew Fassler with Eversource Energy Director for Investor Relations. Matt, please go ahead.
Matthew Fassler - Eversource Energy - Director for Investor Relations
Good morning and thank you for joining us. I am Matt Fallon Eversource Energy's Director for Investor Relations.
During this call, we'll be referencing slides that we posted yesterday on our website.
As you can see on slide 1, some of the statements made during this investor
Q2 2024 Eversource Energy Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 01, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...