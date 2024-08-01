Aug 01, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

David Krant - Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP - Chief Financial Officer



Thank you Liz and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Second Quarter 2024 earnings conference call. As introduced, my name is David Krant, and I'm the Chief Financial Officer of Brookfield Infrastructure. I'm joined today by our Chief Executive Officer, Sam Pollock, and our Chief Operating Officer, Ben Vaughn.



I'll begin the call today with a summary of our second quarter 2024 financial and operating results, followed by a discussion of our recent capital markets activities. I'll then turn the call over to Sam, who will provide an update on our strategic initiatives before concluding with our outlook for the