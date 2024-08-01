Q2 2024 Ferrari NV Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 01, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Aldo Benetti - Ferrari NV - Investor Relations



Welcome to everyone who is joining us. Today, we plan to cover the group's operating results of the second quarter of 2024, and the duration of the call is expected to be around 60 minutes. Today's call will be hosted by the Group CEO, Mr. Benedetto Vigna, and the Group's CFO, Mr. Antonio Picca Piccon. All the relevant materials are available in the Investors section of the Ferrari corporate website. And at the end of the presentation, we be available to answer your questions.



Before we begin, let me remind you that any forward-looking statements we might make during today's call are subject to the risks and uncertainties mentioned in the Safe Harbor statements included on page 2 of today's presentation, and the call will be governed by this language. With that said, I'd like to turn the call over to Benedetto.



Benedetto Vigna - Ferrari NV - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director



Grazie, Aldo. Thank you, everyone, for joining us today. I'd like to open today's call with a heartfelt thank you, firstly,