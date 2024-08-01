Q2 2024 Noble Corporation PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 01, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Ian Macpherson - Noble Corporation PLC - Vice President - Investor Relations



Thank you, operator, and welcome, everyone, to Noble Corporation's second-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. You can find a copy of our earnings report along with the supporting statements and schedules on our website at noblecorp.com. This conference call will be accompanied by a slide presentation that you can also find located at the Investor Relations section of our website.



Today's call will feature prepared remarks from our President and CEO, Robert Eifler, as well as our CFO, Richard Barker. Also joining on the call are Blake Denton, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Contracts, and Joey Kawaja, our Senior