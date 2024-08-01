Aug 01, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the North American Construction Group conference call regarding the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. (Operator Instructions) The media may monitor this call in listen-only mode. They are free to quote any member of management, but they ask not to quote remarks from any other participant without that participant's permission.



The company wishes to confirm that today's comments contain forward-looking information and that actual results could differ materially from a conclusion, forecast or projection contained in that forward-looking information. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied in drawing conclusions or in making forecasts or projections that are reflected in the forward-looking information. Additional information about those material factors is contained in the company's most recent management discussion and analysis, which is available on SEDAR and EDGAR as well as on the company's website at nacg.ca.



I will now turn the conference over to Joe Lambert, President and CEO.



Joseph Lambert -