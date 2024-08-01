Q2 2024 Sonoco Products Co Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 01, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT

Editor



Please stand by for streaming text.



Operator



Good day and thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Q2 2020 for Sonoco earnings conference call. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question and answer session to ask a question. During this session, you will need to press star one on your telephone. You will then hear an automated message by saying that your hand is raised. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Lisa Weeks, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Lisa Weeks - Sonoco Products Co - Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Affairs



Thank you, operator, and thanks to everyone for joining us today for Sonoco Second Quarter Earnings Call. Last evening, we issued a news release highlighting our financial performance for the second quarter, and we prepare to press release and presentation are available online under the