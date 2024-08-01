Aug 01, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT

Daniel Fairclough - ArcelorMittal S.A - Head of IR & VP of Corporate Finance



Good afternoon, everyone. This is Daniel Fairclough from the Ascometal Investor Relations team. Thank you for joining this call to discuss also Mitchell's performance and progress over the first half of 2020 for Leading today's call will be a Group CFO, Mr. Ge, and we know Kristina.



Before we begin, I would like to mention a few housekeeping items. As usual, we will not be going through the results presentation, which was published this morning on our website. However, I do want to draw your attention to the disclaimers on Slide number two of that presentation as normal. And we know we'll make some opening remarks before moving directly to the Q&A session.



So if you would like to ask a question, then please do press star one on one on your telephone keypad to join the queue and if you want to exit the queue, just repeat that stat saw one one over to you, gentlemen.



Genuino Christino - ArcelorMittal S.A. - Executive vice president - Chief financial officer



