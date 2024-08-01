Aug 01, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT
Wael Sawan - Shell PLC - Chief Executive Officer
Welcome, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. Before going into our second-quarter results for 2024, I'd like to update you on our Capital Markets Day progress, which, together with our recent Energy Transition Strategy update, shows how we intend to generate more value with less emissions.
If I take you back to June of last year, we committed to our guiding principles of performance, discipline, and simplification. The aim was to drive a culture shift in our organization. And we are seeing the results play out.
We set four financial targets, and we're making solid progress against each and every single one of them. We also talked about the importance of establishing a track record of delivery. And today, I hope you can see this track record developing and gathering momentum. In short, we're turning our words into actions.
Now let me give you some examples. In our integrated gas business, we said we would continue to grow our LNG portfolio by increasing both our liquefaction and access to third-party volumes. And that is
Q2 2024 Shell PLC Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 01, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...