Aug 01, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to Mid-America Apartment Communities or MAA's second-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) This conference call is being recorded today, Thursday, August 1, 2024.



I will now turn the call over to Andrew Schaeffer, Senior Vice President, Treasurer and Director of Capital Markets of MAA for opening remarks.



Andrew Schaeffer - Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc - Senior Vice President, Treasurer & Director of Capital Markets



Thank you, Julianne, and good morning, everyone. This is Andrew Schaeffer, Treasurer and Director of Capital Markets for MAA. Members of the management team participating on the call this morning with prepared comments are Eric Bolton, Brad Hill, Tim Argo and Clay holder. Rob DelPriore and Joe Fracchia, are also participating and available for questions as well.



Before we begin with prepared comments this morning, I want to point out that as part of this discussion, company management will be making forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from