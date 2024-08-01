Q2 2024 Rush Enterprises Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 01, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Good morning, and welcome to our second quarter 2024 Earnings Release Call. With me on the call are Mike Roberts, Chief Operating Officer, Steve Keller, Chief Financial Officer, Jay Hazelwood, Vice President and Controller, and Michael Goldstone, Senior Vice President General Counsel and