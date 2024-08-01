Aug 01, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Editor



Please stand by for streaming text.



Operator



Good day and welcome to the Regal Rexnord Second Quarter 2024 earnings call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. You need assistance, please signal a conference specialist by pressing the star key followed by zero.



After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions to ask a question may press star then one on your telephone keypad. Each of your question, please press star then two. Please note, this event is being recorded. I would add to the current coverage over rubber very Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Robert Barry - Regal Rexnord Corp - Vice President, Investor Relations



Great. Thank you, operator, and good morning, and welcome to Regal Rexnord Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. Joining me today are Louis Pinkham, our Chief Executive Officer, and Rob Rehard, our Chief Financial Officer of. Before we begin a new regarding the slide presentation due to a the minor technical issue at our webcasting. For those