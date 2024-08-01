Q3 2024 Real Matters Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 01, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Real Matters Q3 2020 core earnings conference call. At this time, all lines are in a listen only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question and answer session. If at any time during this call you require immediate assistance, please press star zero for the operator. This call is being recorded on Thursday, August fourth, 2024.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Lyne Beauregard, Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications. Please go ahead.



Lyne Beauregard - Real Matters Inc - VP - IR and Corporate Communications



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Real Matters Financial Results Conference Call for the Third Quarter ended June 30th, 2024. With me today are Real Matters, Chief Executive Officer, Brian Lang, and Chief Financial Officer, Rodrigo Pinto this morning. Before market opened, we issued a news release announcing our results for the three and nine months ended June 30th, 2020. For the release accompanying slide presentation