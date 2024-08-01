Q2 2024 NNN REIT Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 01, 2024 / 02:30PM GMT

Stephen Horn - NNN REIT Inc - President, Chief Executive Officer, Director



Thanks, Ali. Good morning, and welcome to NNN REIT's second-quarter 2024 earnings call. As usual, joining me on the call is Chief Financial Officer, Kevin Habicht.



As the press release reflects, the company's consistent performance carried through the second quarter and produced strong results, including high occupancy and in-line acquisitions volume driven by our proprietary tenant relationships. We are in a position to continue enhancing shareholder value as we move deeper into 2024 and start setting up for 2025.



Highlights of the second quarter financial results emphasize our continuous effort actively managing the portfolio with data analytics and experience. The portfolio of 3,548