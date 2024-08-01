Q2 2024 Middleby Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 01, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Timothy Fitzgerald - Middleby Corp - Chief Executive Officer



Good morning, and thank you for joining us today on our second quarter earnings call. As we begin, please note, there are slides to accompany the call on the Investor Relations page of our website.



We are pleased with the performance of our second quarter as we posted strong profitability despite revenue declines versus 2023, reporting margin expansion at both our commercial foodservice and our food processing