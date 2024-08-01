Aug 01, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
(Operator Instructions)
Brandon Potthoff - Ball Corp - IR
Repurchasing shares, improving operational efficiencies and leveraging our well-capitalized plant assets to grow the use of innovative, sustainable aluminum packaging across channels, categories and venues. Based on our current demand trends and the previously mentioned drivers, we are positioned to grow comparable diluted EPS. mid-single digits plus of 2023. Reported comparable diluted EPS of $2.90 per share generates strong adjusted free cash cash flow, strengthened our balance sheet and now expect return of value in excess of 1.6 billion to shareholders via share repurchases and dividends in 2024.
With that, I'll turn it over to Howard.
Howard Yu - Ball Corp - Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President
Thank you, Dan. Turning to our results, second quarter 2020 for comparable diluted earnings per share was $0.74 versus $0.61 in the second quarter of 2023. Second quarter sales were influenced by the pass-through of lower aluminum prices as
Q2 2024 Ball Corp Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 01, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...