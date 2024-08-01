Q2 2024 Targa Resources Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 01, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day and welcome to the Targa Resources Corporation Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Webcast and Presentation. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker, Sanjay Lad, Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations. The floor is yours, sir.



Sanjay Lad - Targa Resources Corp - Vice President - Investor Relations



Thanks, Shari. Good morning, and welcome to the Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Call for Targa Resources Corp. The second quarter earnings release, along with the second quarter earnings supplement presentation for Targa that accompany our call are available on our website at targaresources.com in the Investors section. In addition, an updated investor presentation has also been posted to our website.



Statements made during this call that might include Targa's forward -- expectations or predictions should be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Actual results could differ