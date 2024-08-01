Q2 2024 Ingevity Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 01, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning all and thank you all for attending the Ingevity second-quarter 2024 earnings call and webcast. My name is Brika, and I will be your moderator today. (Operator instructions)



I would now like to pass the conference over to your host, John Nypaver from Ingevity to begin. So you may proceed, John.



John Nypaver - Ingevity Corp - Vice President - Treasurer and Investor Relations



Thank you, Brika. Good morning and welcome to Ingevity's second-quarter 2024 earnings call. Earlier this morning, we posted a presentation on our investor site that you can use to follow today's discussion. It can be found on ir.ingevity.com under Events and Presentations. Also throughout this call, we may refer to non-GAAP financial measures, which are intended to supplement, not substitute for comparable GAAP measures. Definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations to comparable GAAP measures are included in our earnings release and are also in our most recent Form 10-K.



We may also make forward-looking statements regarding future events