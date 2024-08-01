Aug 01, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Ammar Al-Joundi - Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd(Ontario)-President - Chief Executive Officer, Director



Good morning and thank you for joining us today. We are very excited to be reporting another exceptional quarter and to share with you some of the important work the teams are focused on to create additional value. Some of the highlights this quarter include continued strong operational performance with excellent cost control.



This focus on cost control has allowed us to deliver for our owners, tremendous leverage to increased gold prices as demonstrated by our third consecutive quarter of record free cash flow. We significantly strengthened investment grade balance sheet with over $900 million of cash at quarter end and $250 million of debt repaid