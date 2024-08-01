Q2 2024 Ambev SA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 01, 2024 / 03:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. Good afternoon and thank you for waiting. We would like to welcome everyone to Ambev's 2024 second quarter results conference call.



Today. With us, we have Mr. January flagship and that CEO, and Mr. Lucas leader, CFO and Investor Relations Officer. As a reminder, a slide presentation is available for downloading on our website at ir dot dot com dot b. r., as well as through the webcast link of this call, we would like to inform you that this event is being recorded and all participants will be in a listen only mode during the Company's presentation.



After their remarks are completed, there will be a Q&A section when we kindly ask that each participating sell-side analysts ask only one question. Before proceeding, let me mention that forward-looking statements are being made under the Safe Harbor of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1996.



Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of Ambev's management and on information currently available to the Company. They involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions because they relate to