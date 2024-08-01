Q2 2024 Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 01, 2024 / 03:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the Ionis second-quarter 2024 financial results conference call. As a reminder, this call is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Wade Walke, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations to lead off the call. Please begin.



Wade Walke - Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations



Thank you, [Danielle]. Before we begin, I encourage everyone to go to the Investors section of the Ionis website to view the press release and related financial tables that we will be discussing today, including a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financials. We believe non-GAAP financial results better represent the economics of our business and how we manage our business. We've also posted slides on our website that accompany today's call.



With me on this morning's call are Brett Monia, our Chief Executive Officer; Richard Geary, Chief Development Officer; Kyle Jenne, Chief Global Project Strategy Officer; and Beth Hougen, our Chief Financial Officer; Eric Swayze, Executive Vice President,