Q2 2024 Parex Resources Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 01, 2024 / 03:30PM GMT

Michael Kruchten - Parex Resources Inc - Senior Vice President - Capital Markets and Corporate Planning



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Parex's second quarter 2024 conference call and webcast. My name is Mike Kruchten, Senior Vice President at Parex. And on the call with me today are our President and Chief Executive Officer, Imad Mohsen; our Chief Financial Officer, Sanjay Bishnoi; and our Chief Operating Officer, Eric Furlan.



As a reminder, this conference call includes forward-looking statements as well as non-GAAP and other financial measures with the associated risks outlined in our news release and MD&A, which can be found on our website or at www.sedarplus.ca. Note that all amounts discussed today are in US