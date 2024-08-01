Q2 2024 Park Hotels & Resorts Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 01, 2024 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to Park Hotels & Resorts Inc., second-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions). As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Ian Weissman. Thank you. You may begin.



Ian Weissman - Park Hotels & Resorts Inc - Senior Vice President - Corporate Strategy



Thank you, operator, and welcome, everyone, to the Park Hotels & Resorts second-quarter 2024 earnings call. Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that many of the comments made today are considered forward-looking statements under federal securities laws. As described in our filings with the SEC, these statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause future results to differ from those expressed, and we are not obligated to publicly update or revise those forward-looking statements.



Actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Please refer to the documents filed by